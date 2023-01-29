Police interdicts officer who left gun in commercial vehicle

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted a police inspector for “negligently leaving a service rifle” in a commercial vehicle.
Inspector Sulemana Adam, stationed with the Rapid Deployment Force in Takoradi in the Western Region, has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for “thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
The driver, according to a statement issued by the police, returned the rifle to the police station and also “alleged that the inspector had extorted money from him.”
The police inspector and the driver are assisting with investigation, the statement issued by Olivia Adiku, the spokesperson of the Western Region police command said.