Abossey Okai :  One arrested for nearly lynching police officer

One person has been arrested following the near-lynching of a police officer at the Abossey Okai roundabout in Accra by some motorbike riders.
The incident is believed to have occurred at about 9:00 am on Friday when the officer, personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department, tried to stop the motorbike riders who were then in a funeral procession to the Awudome cemetery from blocking the road.
The Divisional Commander of the Kaneshie District, ACP Saakye Kumi who confirmed the arrest said the Police had begun investigating the issue.
“The officer has been treated and discharged and he is fine. Immediately, one person was arrested and after the burial we invited the leader of those who were going for the burial and at the moment they are at the district where investigations are ongoing.”
Police officer nearly lynched at Abossey Okai
An officer of the Ghana Police Service was nearly lynched by motorbikers at Abossey Okai in Accra on Friday, June 21.
The mob action was prevented after a timely intervention of a gun-wielding colleague of the police officer. The incident according to an eye witness happened at around 9: 00 am this morning.
The Officer who was nearly lynched is part of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) who tried to stop the motor riders who were in a funeral procession to the Audome cemetery from causing vehicular traffic on the road.
According to an eye witness who spoke to Citi FM, the motor riders pounced on the officer and beat him up.
"On their way to the cemetery there was traffic at the other side and the police was trying to pave way for them to pass by but they run to the police and started beating him, he later escaped and other police came and fired warning shots and reinforcement came and traced them to the cemetery."
