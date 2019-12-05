Police officer who allegedly fondled woman's breast with the excuse of checking for cancer being investigated

A Police officer is being investigated after allegedly fondling a lady's breast during patrol.
The lady only identified as Efia says the officer known as Oheneba Adu fondled her breast when her vehicle was stopped for a routine check around midnight.
The victim narrating the incident to Joy News said: "I was sitting directly behind the driver in the vehicle, when the police officer stopped us, he put his hand through the window and squeezed my breast, so out of shock I asked why he did that, then he said when he is done with me he will do same to my friend who I was in the car with. Then I asked him again why he did that, then he told me he was checking for breast cancer because they have been assigned to do so, he never showed remorse and told us to leave his presence, I vowed to take legal action against him but he told me he cares less".
District Commander of the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters Superintendent Kombat Damonteng says the case is being investigated.
"I told the complainant to make an official complaint, after it had been filed then I asked the investigator to begin, the Police Force does not condone such act, it is wrong for a police officer to assault anyone, even if you have been assigned to do that it should be male to male and female to female. So the matter is being looked at".
Yesterday the Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh had directed for the sensitisation of police personnel as sex scandals increase in the service.
According to the IGP, personnel found culpable of this act will be sanctioned.
The Ghana Police Service confirmed the increase in sex scandals among officers for the past three years in a police circular.
The scandals were mostly sextortion where police officers engaged in exchange and leakage of nude videos and photos.