IGP to sanction personnel as sex scandals increase in the service

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh has directed for the sensitisation of police personnel as sex scandals increase in the service.
According to the IGP, personnel found culpable of this act will be sanctioned.
The Ghana Police Service confirmed the increase in sex scandals among officers for the past three years in a police circular.
The scandals were mostly sextortion where police officers engaged in exchange and leakage of nude videos and photos.
According to the police circular read on Citi FM which revealed the worrying trend, the IGP has called for action to curb the situation
"Reports received indicate that cases of extortion are on the increase for the past three years, extortion is a crime where nude pictures of victims are used to blackmail them to extort monies, the Inspector General of Police directs you to sensitise and caution personnel especially policewomen to desist from sending their nude photos to families and friends, any personnel found culpable will be sanctioned."
Corruption ranking for police
The Ghana Police Service has yet again been cited as the most corrupt institution in Ghana according to a survey.
Parliamentarians and the Judiciary were also perceived as corrupt, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey on corruption perception launched in Accra Tuesday [December 3, 2019].
While 57 percent of people interviewed perceived the police as most corrupt, 40 percent pointed to judges and magistrates as second most corrupt, with Members of Parliament (MPs) following in that order with 36 percent.
The civil servants as well as tax officials tied at 34 percent.