Bono East Region records first COVID-19 case - Dr Badu Sarkodie

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie says Bono East Region has confirmed their first COVID-19 case.
Dr Sarkodie speaking at a press briefing on May 28, 2020, said they have received a report of the confirmed case in the Region but are yet to verify to know which district it is.
Up until that time, the Bono East Region together with Ahafo Region were the only two without a confirmed case.
"Just a few minutes ago we have had information that Bono East has recorded a case, we will follow up to know exactly which district this occurred."
The Bono East region of Ghana is a new region carved out of the existing Brong Ahafo region. The capital of the new region is Techiman.
186 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana pushing the total count to 7,303.
According to the Ghana Health Service’s website, 2,412 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier have also recovered.
The GHS update on May 27, 2020, shows that 95 more persons recovered since the last update.
Per the update, the Greater Region recorded 140 of the new cases, Central Region recorded 23, the Ashanti Region recorded 14, and the Eastern Region also recording 9.
Health officials in Ghana have so far conducted 205,890 COVID-19 tests.
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 5,148 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Central Regions with 1,099 and 334 cases respectively.
Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 5,148
Ashanti Region – 1,099
Central Region – 360
Western Region – 344
Eastern Region – 117
Western North Region – 62
Volta Region – 59
Northern Region – 36
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 22
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0