Police on manhunt for six armed robbers who shot man at Tema

The Tema Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for a gang of six armed robbers who shot a victim in Tema and snatched a bag from him.
The bag is believed to contain some money, according to a statement by the Command.
The victim is currently receiving medical attention at a health facility and is in stable condition.
The Police Service has given the assurance of arresting the culprits.
“The pursuit of these criminals continues, and we want the public to be assured that we will surely get them and deal with them in accordance with the law.”
In another development, Police in the Northern Region say they are investigating circumstances that led to a middle-aged man jumping from the Tamale flyover in an apparent suicide attempt.
The incident which occurred on Monday saw a man believed to be in his 30s jumping from the flyover and landing on the ground lane.
In a 5 seconds video circulating on social media, onlookers could be heard screaming as the man falls from the overpass.
The man is said to have sustained injuries and was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he is receiving treatment.