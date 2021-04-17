Police team up with Immigration to arrest commercial sex workers in Accra

The National Police Operations Unit is collaborating with the Ghana Immigration Service for action against some West African nationals, arrested in a swoop yesterday, April 16, 2021.
Personnel from the National Operations Unit from the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service rounded up a total of 230 persons suspected to be criminals and commercial sex workers at Sojar bar near the Kwame Nkrumah circle in a three-hour swoop that started at 11 pm on Wednesday evening.
Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the suspects are nationals from Togo, Benin, Nigeria and others.
Police say they took this action after receiving reports of drug peddling and robbery activities in the area and monitored the situation for two weeks.
The Director of Operations, ACP Arhin Kwasi Annor said due process will be followed in handling the arrested persons.
“We are going to ensure that those found culpable are dealt with. We have some foreign nationals involved. We have contacted the Immigration Service on how best to handle their issue as this is not directly under our jurisdiction.”
Source: Citinewsroom