Pres Akufo-Addo promises more infrastructural dev’t for SHS

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has announced that, Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country are going to benefit from massive infrastructural development by the close of the year.
According to the President, procurement processes are on-going for the government to supply 70,000 mono-desks, whilst 42 community SHSs will be upgraded into a model status.
President Akufo-Addo made the announcement when he interacted with some traditional rulers in Sunyani as part of his three-day official working visit in the Brong-Ahafo Region.
The President acknowledged the contributions of the chiefs and people of the Region towards the enhancement of agriculture and national food security, adding that, the important role traditional authorities’ play in national development cannot be over-emphasized.
President Akufo-Addo assured the traditional rulers that, the government will ensure that the Regional Ministers interact regularly with people and therefore, called for their support to enable him to achieve his vision for the nation.
The Vice President of the Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs who is also the Paramount Chief of Dwenem-Awasu Traditional Area in the Jaman South Municipality, Nana Bofo Bene, appealed to the President to intervene by raising the necessary funds for the re-shaping of the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway since it has now become a death-zone.