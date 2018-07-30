President Akufo-Addo jets-off to Togo

President Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday, 29th July 2018, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to the 53rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, which is being held in Lome, Togo
.
The meeting of the Heads of State will take place from 30th to 31st July 2018, and will, amongst others, witness the election of a new Chairperson of ECOWAS.
President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.
The President will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 31st July 2018, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.