Prez. Akufo-Addo promotes CID boss and 19 others

Director-General of Criminal Investigations Department, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and some other 19 senior police officers have been promoted by President Akufo-Addo upon recommendation by the Police Council.
Ms Tiwaa and five other senior officers have been elevated from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police to Commissioner of Police, effective April 1.
A statement signed by Director of Public Affairs at the Police Headquarters, DSP Shiella Kessie Abayie-Buckman announced Friday, that three Assistant Commissioners of Police have also been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police.
The statement also said the Police Council has also promoted two other officers to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police, one officer to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and eight others to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police.
