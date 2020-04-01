Prez. Akufo-Addo tests negative for COVID-19 - Dr Patrina discloses

President Akufo-Addo has tested negative for COVID-19.
This was made known by his physician Dr Patrina Techi-Ankrah during the press briefing on Wednesday, April 1.
"We tested the President, the First Lady, his daughters and all his household and I am happy to announce that it all came out negative. A day after his birthday we continued to test people in the secretariat including myself because we turn to deal with him on one on one basis, as at now a total of 99 people have all tested negative, we will continue the process.
She also explained why the President does not wear a nose mask.
"A lot of questions has been asked about why the President does not wear the nose mask, it is simple, he observes the social distancing and makes sure he washes his hands frequently and uses his sanitizer as well".
It will be recalled that Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah came out to quash claims that President Akufo-Addo and Senior Minister Hon Yaw Osafo Marfo have tested positive for coronavirus.
This was after the President had returned from Norway, one of the countries who first recorded cases.
The claims were made by popular social media commentator Kevin Taylor and Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged him to use his platform to educate the masses on safety measures rather than spewing out falsehood
Ghana's COVID-19 cases now stand at 195 with 3 deaths so far.
Today the Minister for Health Kwaku Agyemang Manu gave some good news as he disclosed that 49 persons have been discharged and are near full recovery.