Prime suspect in Tamale Teaching Hospital attack granted bail

The prime suspect in the mob attack on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) in the Northern Region has been granted bail by Tamale Magistrate Court.
Baba Alhassan was granted GHS10, 000 bail with three sureties. He will re-appear on September 3, 2018, for the continuation of the case.
Four persons were earlier arrested in connection with an attack on the CEO of TTH, Dr. David Akolbila on Monday.
The four were released on the same day since according to the Regional Police Command; they were unable to establish any evidence that the four suspects took part in the forced entry into Dr. David Akolbila’s office.
Although TTH authorities were called in to identify the suspects and establish whether they were part of the thugs that besieged the CEO’s office, they could not do so.
The attackers accused the hospital's CEO of corruption and mismanagement but provided no evidence to back the allegations.
They walked into the offices of Dr. David Akolbila, walked him and his staff out and locked the offices.
In protest, the health workers of the hospital also declared a strike, saying, they no longer feel safe in the hospital after Monday's incident.
Appearing before the Tamale Magistrate Court on Friday August 16, 2018, the presided judge, Anthony Aduku Aidoo granted the prime suspect, Baba Alhassan a bail of GHS 10,000.
Latest new from Prime News Ghana