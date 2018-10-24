Prince Charles to visit KNUST next week

Prince Charles who is the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to visit Ghana on November 2, 2018.
The Prince of Wales who is the heir apparent to the British throne will tour Africa with his wife Camilla to deepen the British Monarch’s historical ties with its former colonies, including Ghana.
He together with his wife will be welcomed at the Jubilee House by President Akufo-Addo and the first lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.
The Presidency will hold a State Banquet in honour of the royal family. The State Banquet will be attended by senior dignitaries, a number of British Ghanaians, as well as prominent figures from business, arts, culture, and media.
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will also visit Ghana on their tour starting next week. Their Royal Highnesses will attend a state banquet as well as attend several other engagements. #RoyalVisitGhana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/KKC3fWGuwR— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) October 24, 2018
The Prince will also attend a meeting with Ghanaian and International business leaders to discuss sustainable practices in Ghana’s cocoa industry and key environmental issues.
His Royal Highness will visit the Christiansborg Castle, once a Danish and then British, slave fort, which was until a few years ago the seat of Ghana’s Government after independence, to discuss the future restoration and reuse of the area, as part of a major redevelopment of Accra’s waterfront, conceived by the Ghanaian Government with the architect Sir David Adjaye.
Their Royal Highnesses will also visit Kumasi to meet His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace. The Prince and The Duchess will then attend a traditional durbar or procession at the palace with the Asantehene and local chiefs.
In a tweet on the Clarence house page – which is the official residence of the Prince of Wales – it said that Their Royal Highnesses will also visit the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Ashanti region.
Their Royal Highnesses will also visit @_KNUST_ University (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology) University. The Prince has previously visited in 1977. #RoyalVisitGhana 🇬🇭— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) October 24, 2018
KNUST currently has been shut down indefinitely after a violent protest by students which led to several properties damaged.
