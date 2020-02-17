Proceed to court rather than throwing tantrums over Short Commission's report - Adam Bonaa to Bryan Acheampong

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has charged former Minister of State of National Security, Bryan Acheampong to head to court if he felt aggrieved over the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission rather than throwing tantrums.
Bryan Acheampong over the weekend in an interview with Eastern Region based Agoo FM , described the recommendation by the Emile Short Commission that he should be reprimanded by the state over the Ayawaso by-election violence as bogus.
According to him, there was no evidence at the commission's hearing that links him directly to the chaos that characterized the Ayaweaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31 2019 at La Bawaleshie in Accra to replace the deceased MP Emmanuel Agyarko.
However, commenting on the development on Starr FM today February 17 2020, Mr Bonaa said considering the fact that Mr Acheampong is the Minister of State at the Interior Ministry, he was expected to be measured in his utterances
“I am surprised he said the Commission's report about him is bogus.Because as a public officer you should know that the Commission's report is upheld to that of the high court. And therefore if you have been indicted by such a body, the rightful to do is to go to a higher court to challenge their recommendation you don’t throw tantrums, there are no tantrums in our constitution''.
“As a young man and a public officer, I thought he would have been measured but his reaction is very reprehensible. Very unfortunate''.
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has reassigned Bryan Acheampong who was the Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior.
However, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Peace Building, Emmanuel Korsi Senyo has questioned the reassignment of Bryan Acheampong to the Interior Ministry as the Minister of State.
According to him, the reassignment of Bryan Acheampong may be a threat to the 2020 general elections.
Mr Senyo stated that Bryan Acheampong was responsible for the chaos that characterized the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections where he deployed armed men to disrupt electoral activities.
Mr Senyo said due to Bryan Acheampong's supervision of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, he fears he might carry out the same action in the 2020 general elections.
