Prof. Gyampoh, Dr Butakor maintain innocence after UG's six-month suspension

Two lecturers of the University of Ghana cited in the BBC Africa Eye ‘Sex for grades’ documentary Prof. Ransford Gyampoh and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor have maintained their innocence after they were suspended for six-month by the University of Ghana.
UG released a statement yesterday announcing the suspension for the two lecturers.
The Disciplinary Committee has completed their investigations and Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Butakor have been handed six and four months suspension without pay respectively.
Their suspensions take effect from January 1, 2020. In addition, Prof. Gyampoh and Dr. Butakor are required to undergo appropriate training on the University of Ghana's sexual harassment and misconduct policy as well as the code of conduct for academic staff for the University of Ghana.
They will be required to receive a positive assessment after the training before the resumption of their duties, they are also required to undergo an annual assessment for a period of 5 years.
A fact-finding committee chaired by Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo found evidence that they had contravened the relevant provisions on misconduct in the University of Ghana statutes and the code of conduct for academic senior members and recommended that the case be referred to the Disciplinary Committee for senior members.
The DC has completed their work and the school's management has accepted the recommendation of the Committee and has informed Prof. Gyampoh and Dr. Butakor accordingly.
Responding to the suspension, lawyer for the two lecturers, Francis Xavier Sosu said the lecturers have accepted the suspension by the university.
Explaining their position on the matter, Francis Xavier Sosu added that the lecturers have not been found guilty of any sexual misconduct as being suggested by the university's release.
"Prof. Gyampoh and Dr Butakor accept the decision without any reservation except that they want to make it very clear that they are not found guilty of any sexual offence, the release of the university, unfortunately, wants to paint the picture that they were found guilty of sexual misconduct which is not the case, they were found guilty of misconduct simpliciter and has nothing to do with sexual behaviour..."