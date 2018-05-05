PROFILE: Meet the new Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, 53, is the newly elected Chairman of the Church of Pentecost and He will succeed Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, who officially retires in August 2018.
Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, was nominated by the outgoing Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Onyinah, in consultation with the Executive Council of the church, and was elected on May 3, 2018, at a 43rd General Council Meeting of the Church at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region.
How the new Chairman of the Church of Pentecost was elected
During the voting by the Electoral College, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye secured 147 votes, with four against, out of the 151 valid votes cast, representing 97.5 percent.
Following the overwhelming endorsement of his candidature by the college, he was presented to the General Council to be voted for.
At the end of voting by the council, he polled 994 out of the 1,009 votes cast, representing 98.5 per cent. The against votes were 14, with one abstention.
All you need to know about the newly elected Chairman of the Church of Pentecost
Apostle Nyamekye was born to the late Stephen Antiedu Nyamekye and Agnes Owusu at Asokore-Ashanti on October 21, 1965.
Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye completed Tema Secondary School in 1983 and proceeded to the Nyankpala Agric College in the Northern Region, where he obtained a certificate in General Agriculture in 1986.
He holds a diploma in Human Resource Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, UK, a postgraduate diploma in Applied Theology from the University of Manchester, UK, and a master of Arts degree in Religious Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.
He is currently a PhD student at the Stellenbosch University, South Africa.
Apostle Nyamekye worked with the Technology Consultancy Centre at the KNUST, Kumasi, for three years, before he was called into full-time ministry of the Church of Pentecost in 1991.
The new Chairman of the Church of Pentecost was first posted as an overseer to the Daboase District in the Western Region between 1991 and 1995, before he was transferred to Agona Nsaba in the Central Region to serve until 1999.
While at Agona Nsaba, he was ordained a pastor in 1996.
Between 1999 and 2005, he was sent on missions to the Republic of South Africa.
In the latter part of 2005, he was stationed at East Legon, where he served as a District Pastor until 2008.
He also became the Resident Minister of the Atomic Branch of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) from 2008 to 2011.
He was later called into the Office of Apostle and transferred to Tamale as the Area Head from 2011 to 2015.
Until his election to the highest office of the church, Apostle Nyamekye was the Area Head in Koforidua, where he had been for the past three years.
He was elected to the Executive Council of the church in 2013 and has since been a member.
The new Chairman of the Church of Pentecost has also served and continues to serve on several boards and committees of the church, including being the Chairman of the Media Ministry Committee since 2015 and the Patron of the Youth Ministry between 2011 and 2016.
