Questions must be given to nominees ahead of vetting to prepare adequately - Kofi Bentil

The Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, says questions must be given to Ministerial nominees ahead of vetting so they prepare adequately.
His comments come on the back of some backlashes that some of the nominees being vetted have received especially Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Ministry, Mavis Hawa Koomson.
Mrs Koomson during her vetting on February 18, 2021, was asked several questions about the portfolio she has been nominated for and her responses seems to have gained a lot of attention from Ghanaians especially on social media platforms.
Many believe her responses show she was not up to the task and some even say it will be a surprise if she is passed by the Vetting Committee.
Mr Bentil speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile says he would rather suggest nominees are given questions ahead of the vetting so they prepare adequately.
"I was happy with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and you could see he was on top of issues, the issue here is not even about proficiency in English, it is about competence. The process is fine. We have been using this process since the fourth republic started. The only thing that we need to do is to give the people who are going to be vetted the questions ahead so that they are well prepared".
Meanwhile, the Ghana Tuna Association have moved quickly to petition the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin over Hawa Koomson's performance.
The Tuna Association feels the nominee is not capable of running the Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Ministry.
In their petition, the association said Mrs. Koomson’s “basic skill sets, biases and passions are such that they may not fit into dealing with the challenges that the sector faces currently and the other workings expected of the sector minister.