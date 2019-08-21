RADCOMM announces nominees for National Communication Awards 2019

RAD Communications Limited has announced nominees for its maiden National Communication Awards 2019.
The National Communication Awards 2019 which is in partnership with Ecobank Ghana and the Ghana Chamber of Communication Professionals, is to champion communications, organizational and national development.
The event will celebrate and reward excellent communication companies, teams and individuals across Ghana.
Full statement below:
NOMINEES FOR NATIONAL COMMUNICATION AWARDS
National Communication Awards promises to serve as a springboard for many who aspire to reach higher heights with their works, efforts and contribution in the media and communications industry in Africa and Ghana in particular. And to also serve as a national platform for recognizing the great works and impact of communication practitioners in Ghana.
The main event is slated for Saturday, 26th October 2019 at the Ecobank Head Office, Ridge Accra at 5pm. Tickets for event is GHC100 (Regular) & GHC250 (VIP), call 0247415140 for more information visit www.votedigital.net or www.nchghana.com for more information or vote for your favorite nominee.
Voting Begins: 2nd September 2019 – 20th October 2019
CATEGORIES OF THE AWARD & NOMINEES
RADIO CATEGORY
Radio Personality of the Year
• Giovani Caleb – 3FM
• Naa Ashorkor – JOY FM
• Antoine Mensah – Live FM
• Rev. Erskine – Yfm
• Abeiku Santana- Okay FM
• Andy Dostty – Hitz FM
• Nana Yaw Sarfo—Vision 1 FM
• Samuel Baah Flex – Zylofon FM
• Black Rasta - Zylofon Fm
• Jon Germain – Starr FM
Radio Programme of the Year
• 3FM Drive – 3FM
• Route 919 – Live FM
• Ghana Beye Yie—Vision 1 FM
• The Taxi Driver Show - Zylofon Fm
• Atlantic Wave – ATL FM
• Teknorat – Focus FM
• Odo Nsor –Onua FM
• Atinka Morning Drive – Atinka FM
• The Zone – Starr FM
• National Agenda – Oman FM
Radio Newscaster of the Year (English)
• Naa Dedei Tetteh—Starr FM
• Bernice Abu Baidoo—Joy FM
• Emefa Apawu—Joy FM
• Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson—Starr FM
Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local)
• Bonohene Baffour Awuah—Kasapa FM
• Afia Pokuaa—Adom FM
• Obidihyie Kweku Atiemo – Atinka FM
• Akosua Ago Boakye—Peace FM
• Pomaa Kyekyeku – Kasapa FM
Sports Journalist of the Year
• GarryAlSmith – Joy FM
• Sadick Adams Obama– Atinka Media
• Juliet Bawuah - TV3
• Fiifi Anaman -KFS
• Nathan Quah– Citi FM
TV CATEGORY
TV Personality of the Year
• Serwaa Amihere – GHOne
• AJ Sarpong – Citi TV
• Natalie Fort – TV 3
• Roselyn Felli – TV Africa
• Pamela Boateng – GN TV
• Bismark Brown -Atinka TV
• Abedi-Anim – NET 2
• Johnnie Hughes – TV3
TV Programme of the Year
• GH Today – GHOne TV
• New Day – TV3
• The First Show – GN TV
• The Dialogue – NET2 TV
• Breakfast TV – Atinka TV
• Tales From Powder Room - GHoneTV
TV Newscaster of the Year (English)
• Ridwan Karim Dini Osman- GHOne
• Bright N.K Amaning -GN TV
• Abena Owusu Nyamekye – CITI TV
TV Newscaster of the Year (Local)
• Akosua Agyeiwaa Bonsu –Akosua High Tension - Atinka TV
• Akosua Sarpong – UTV
• Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe – Adom TV
PRINT & ONLINE MEDIA
Online Media Company of the Year
Pulse Ghana
AmeyawDebrah.com
PrimeNews Ghana
Ghana Web
GHLinks
ModernGhana.com
OmgVoice,com
Blogger of the Year
• Ameyaw Debrah
• Aaron Afful (RonnieIsEverywhere)
• Samuel Amegavie (TMGHlive)
• Eugene Nkansah (Nkonkonsa )
• Shadrach Annang (Eventlabgh)
• Isaac Aidoo (GH Kwaku)
• Monteoz
• Felix Adomako Mensah (Zionfelix)
• KOteng
Online News Portal of the Year
• Ghanaweb.com
• Primenews.com
• MordenGhana.com
• Yen.com.gh
• Starrfm.com.gh
• Citinewsroom.com
Print Editor of the Year
• Ransford Tetteh - Daily Graphic
• William Yaw Owusu – Daily Guide
• William Antwi Asiedu – Daily Heritage
• Dave Agbenu – Ghanaian Times
Magazine of the Year (Digital/Print)
• Glitz Africa
• HR Focus
• The Vaultz
• Fashion Ghana
CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS, PUBLIC RELATIONS, ADVERTISING, PUBLISHING & MARKETING
Advertising Company of the Year
• Apex Advertising
• Insel Communications Ltd.
• Innova DDB
• Social Ghana
• Mahoghany Advertising
• Origin8 Ltd
Public Relations/Communications Company of the year
• Dynamite Communications
• Insight (Grey) Advertising
• INFOCUS PR
• Djembe Communications
• The EventPR Company Ltd
Corporate Communications Manager/Professional of the Year
• Thyra Obuobi – GCB Bank
• Adiki Ayitevie – Newmount Goldcorp
• Dzifa Bampoe – Tullow Oil
• Shirley Tony Kum – Vivo Energy Ghana
• Esi Yankah- AUCC Ghana
Most Eminent PR/Corporate Communications Team of the Year – Industry Based
• GCB Bank Corporate Communications Team –Finance/Banking
• Newmount Goldcorp Communications Team – Mining
• Vivo Energy Communications Team – Energy
• Medifem Hospital Communications Team – Health
• GCNet Corporate Communications Team – Technology
• University of Professional Studies Corporate Communications Team – Education
• GIPC Corporate Communications– Government
Most Eminent Marketing Company of the Year
• BTL Africa
• EXP Agency
• Echohouse
Most Eminent Publishing/Print Company of the Year
• Type Company Limited
• Appointed time Printing
• Buckpress Ghana
• Lema Press Ghana
• Ghana Publishing Company Limited
EDUCATION, TRAINING & INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Most Eminent Communications/Media Training School of the Year
• Ghana Institute of Journalism
• African University College of Communications
• Jayee University
• Multimedia Institute of Ghana
• GH Media
• Crystal Galaxy College
• Abbeam Institute of Technology
• Insite Media College
• Abro Media Institute
Most Eminent Information Technology Company of the Year
• GCNet
• DreamOval
• Rancard Solution
• Soronko Solutions
BRANDS & COMMUNICATIONS
Most Eminent Media Brand of the Year
• EiB Network
• Media General
• Class Media Group
• XYZ Broadcasting Limited
• GN Media Group
Brand Ambassador of the Year
• Nana Ama McBrown
• Lilwin – Kwadwo Nkansah
• Stonebwoy
• Shatta Wale
Media Programme/Event of the Year
• DiAsa – Atinka TV
• Talented Kids – TV3
• Nsuromah – Adom TV
• Voice Factory – Citi FM/TV
• Joy Beauty and Bridal Fair – Joy FM
• S Concert – Starr FM
ENTERTAINMENT, EVENTS, MULTIMEDIA & PRODUCTIONS
Most Eminent Events Management Company of the Year
• Echohouse
• Ark Events
• Events Factory
• Charter House
Events Centre of the Year
• Unique Floral
• Red Carpet Events
• Fantasy Dome
• The Garden, East Legon
• Dor Events & Beauty Complex
Most Eminent Multimedia Productions Company of the Year
• CJ Multimedia
• JetLink Logistics
• Events Factory
Film/TV Productions Company of the year
• Kofas Media
• Insite Media Network
Theatre Arts Production Company of the Year
• Roverman Productions
• Globe Productions
• April Communications
• Soul Train INC
• Village Mind
Content Creator of the Year ( Social Media )
• Sadik Sulley (SDK)
• Kwadwo Sheldon
• Comedian Waris
• Teacher Kwadwo