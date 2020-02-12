Radio Tongu shut down for allegedly promoting agenda of Homeland Study Group Foundation

Radio Tongu at Sogakope in the Volta Region has been shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA).
The NCA explains that the shut down was “on the grounds of National Security and in the public interest.”
This follows correspondence between the NCA and the Tongu Community Multimedia Network and the management of the station.
Director of the community radio station based at Sogakope, Bestway Zottor was on January 15, 2020, arrested for allegedly promoting the agenda of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, a secessionist group in the region.
According to sources, the decision to arrest Mr Zottor was taken after a District Security Council (DISEC) meeting convened to consider contents of radio programme recordings available on social media, said to have been made by Mr Zottor on January 13, which allegedly bordered on security matters and sought to incite the public to engage in violent acts.
A letter dated February 5, 2020, explained that the move was in accordance with the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act775) which provides that “the Authority may suspend or revoke a license or a frequency authorization where: the suspension or revocation is necessary because of national security or is in the public interest.”
The letter signed by Director-General of the National Communications Authority Joe Anokye ordered the stattion to cease operations and warned that “Failure to comply with this directive will result in the arrest and prosecution of the directors of Radio Tongu.”