Disregard media reports, I did not write to Gov't about Volta secessionist group - Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has asked the general public to disregard media reports that he has written to the government about the Volta secessionist group known as Homeland Study Group Foundation.
Former President Jerry John Rawlings


PRESS RELEASE
November 28, 2019
‘RE: RAWLINGS ANGRY WITH INDEPENDENT ‘WESTERN’ TOGOLAND SEPARATISTS’
The attention of the office of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic, has been drawn to publications in the media alleging he has written to government on the breakaway declaration by the Homeland Study Group Foundation.
Former President Rawlings has neither written to Government nor made any public statement on the separatist declaration.
The media and public should please disregard the report.
The former President intends to issue a statement on the developments in due course.
Issued By:
Kobina Andoh Amoakwa
(Communications Directorate)