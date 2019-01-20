Rapid spread of small arms cause of recent killings- Capt Rtd Budu Koomsom

Captain Budu Koomson who is a retired army officer says the rapid spread of small arms in the country is accounting for the recent killings.
He said the failure of responsible agencies to track and stop the production of guns as well as preventing them from being smuggled into the country, makes it easily accessible for people to acquire them to shoot and kill.
His comments come on the back of the recent killing of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale who was shot three times at close range near his residence in Madina, Accra.
“With the sort of work they are doing, they themselves, do they have extra security, are people having their back for them?
“It now brings home to them that considering the job I am doing, I have to take commensurate personal security measures,” Retd Captain Koomson emphasized.
Ahmed's killing is just one of the numerous murders that have hit the country recently.
An engineer at the Ghana Water Company Limited, Joseph Migal Jinjer was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve while in the company of his family.
Public Affairs Manager at the Ghana Ports and Habour Authority Mrs. Josephine Asante who was killed at her residence is suspected to have been shot.
In December last year, the clan head of the Prampram Traditional Area, Nene Atsure Benta III, was gunned down by some unknown assailants at Apollonia, in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.
All these killings have raised serious concerns about the security of this country.
Captain retired Koomson has thus underscored the need for closer attention to be paid to small arms proliferation in the country.
“… We are losing track of very serious threats that we are not addressing, and it is the proliferation of illegal small arms.” He told TV3.
He noted that because Ghana is known for being peaceful and liberal, some people are taking advantage of that liberalism to enter the country with all sorts of arms and ammunition.
He, therefore, called on the appropriate agencies and authorities to clamp down on the production of these arms and the proliferation before things get out of order.
