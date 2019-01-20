Ahmed's murder: We're here today largely because of one man’s recklessness- Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has said the murder of Tiger Eye PI’s Ahmed Hussein-Suale is as a result of recklessness on the part of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.
Mr. Rawlings in a tweet on Saturday, January 19 blamed the lawmaker for unmasking investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale on television and issuing threats of violence against him.
“We are here today largely because of one man recklessly unmasked an investigative reporter and issued threats of violence.”
The Assin Central MP months ago on his television, NET2 TV encouraged violence against Ahmed Hussein-Suale after revealing his identity on live TV.
This is believed by many as an equalization attempt by the MP after the Tiger Eye PI team premiered their Number 12 undercover documentary which exposed the corrupt activities in Ghana Football.
The MP said the actions of the Tiger Eye PI team of which Ahmed Hussein-Suale was a lead investigative journalist is damaging the hard end reputation of most Ghanaians, therefore he instigated the public against the team to avert what he believed to be corruption on the part on the investigative team.
Expressing his views on the murder of Ahmed, former President said the murder cannot go unresolved like other recorded murder cases in the country.
“Ahmed-Suale’s killing cannot be allowed to end up like the others – unresolved. We have to get to the bottom of these questionable circumstances and their implications for our wider safety.”
Ahmed Hussein-Suale
He has also back calls by many Ghanaians and civil societies for a swift and conclusive investigation into the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale.
Ahmed Hussein-Suale, a member of the private investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI, which is owned by renowned undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was shot dead on Wednesday night at Madina, in Accra, while on his way to the hospital to see his ailing child.
He was hit twice at the chest and once in the neck killing him instantly.
Funeral rights were performed in line with Islamic customs before his remains were laid to rest Friday, January 19 at the Madina cemetery.
Following the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, there has been a growing concern for the police to question the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong as the main suspect for the murder after he unmasked the investigative journalist months ago on live television and threatened violence against him.
But the MP denied having anything to do with the murder of the investigative journalist describing him as “irrelevant” to his life.
The NDC and some other Ghanaians including the Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil have cautioned the police not to focus the investigation on the MP alone which may lead them to miss the real perpetrators despite the MP being a person of interest in the murder case.
