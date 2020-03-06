Rawlings and Mahama missing at Ghana's 63rd Independence anniversary

Many are asking questions as to why former Presidents John Mahama and John Rawlings are not present at Ghana's 63rd independence anniversary celebration.
The event which is being held at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has seen both former Presidents missing.
In attendance is His Royal Mejesty, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley is the Guest of Honour.
But the event did not have most of the members of the opposition in attendance.
A Chair with the inscription John Mahama, which is close to former President John Agyekum Kufuor is empty.
Former President Jerry John Rawlings is also not at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Most of the Minority Members of Parliament were absent. It is unclear whether the National Democratic Congress (NDC) deliberately boycotted the event.
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo are all present.
Vice President Bawumia and a host of other dignitaries also graced the occassion.
The event is being marked on the theme: ‘Consolidating Our Gains’.