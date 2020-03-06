Let's all work towards a peaceful Ghana - Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to work towards a peaceful and prosperous nation.
Today marks the 63rd Independence Day celebration of Ghana which is under the theme "Consolidating Our Gains".
About 150 diplomats are expected to be at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the 63rd Independence Day parade. The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley will be the special guest for today's Independence celebration.
In a Facebook post, the President indicated that: ''The consensus is holding for all of us to work towards the prosperous, peaceful and happy Ghana we want. We all recognise that the responsibility we carry as the first sub-Saharan colonial country to gain independence is not simply to build a successful country. We owe to the rest of the continent and the black race to demonstrate that, indeed we can build a successful, prosperous and happy country''.
The President also stated that at 63, Ghana has squandered many opportunities that if properly utilized would have brought us to the economic breakthrough to which Ghanaians aspire.
''We lament and rightly so the infrastructure deficits that plague all sectors of our lives and the considerable number of our people and still live in poverty, but if the truth be told, we have solid reason to rejoice and be thankful to the Almighty for this blessed nation'', he added.
Below is the Post