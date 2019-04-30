Records of patients turned into T-roll - Minister unhappy

The Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng is unhappy over records of patients from the Tamale hospital and other health centres which are used in manufacturing toilet rolls.
The Minister has then threatened to shut down a toilet roll manufacturing company at Bawjiase in the Central Region due to its poor waste management practices.
He questioned why the company which produces Bobo toilet rolls is unable to properly dispose of waste but rather dump them in the Ayensu River.
''Records of patients from Tamale Central hospital, Sunyani Regional hospital, receipts from the Ministry of Health, vouchers from the neonatal departments at the Municipal hospital in Sunyani have all been brought here to be turned into toilet roll. Although the factory is offering employment to some Ghanaians it cannot compromise on the processes of disposing waste material,”
The Minister commended the company for relying on local materials to produce the toilet rolls but expressed discontent with the welfare of workers at the facility adding that the company must make the welfare of workers a priority.
Prof Boateng also added: “The boiler that generates steam at the factory must be changed and adopt the modern method of generating steam and the pit latrine toilet facilities is also dirty and it’s closer to the river. I am sure it’s been diverted somewhere into the river which we may not see unless we are able to ask questions and people answer them.”