Reported Coronavirus case in Korle-bu confirmed negative - Dr. Sarkodie

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie has confirmed that the latest suspected Coronavirus [COVID-19] case at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) on has turned out to be negative.
Dr. Sarkodie disclosed this to Graphic Online on Friday, March 6, 2020.
There was a reported case of suspected coronavirus infection at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
It was a woman who came from New Jersey reported to the facility with some symptoms of the virus.
This brings to 34 the total number of suspected cases in Ghana that have all tested negative.
President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the government is discouraging flight and sea travels from countries with a high number of coronavirus cases.
The President speaking at the 63rd independence day celebration at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi said measures have been put in place to prevent the virus from entering Ghana and one of such measures is the discouraging of travels from countries most affected.
Kwaku Agyeman Manu the Minister for Health said the government is planning to set up a 100-bed capacity facility in a remote area to serve as a centre for quarantining persons with suspected coronavirus infection.
He said the facility is expected to be ready within two weeks.