Reshuffle hits police service again, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, others affected

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has reshuffled for the second time this year the hierarchy of the police service nationwide.
In the latest reshuffle, Head of Research and Planning, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has been moved to head the Legal and Prosecution Department of the Police Service.
Central Regional Commander, Cop Paul Manly Awini is now the Director-General for Research, Planning and Transformation.
Tema Regional Commander, DCOP Johnson Oyirifi-Akrofi is now heading to the Eastern Region as its Regional Commander.
Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP, Afful Boakye Yiadom is now the Accra Regional Police Commander.
Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Frederick Adu-Anim is now the Director-General for Information, Communication Technology (ICT).
Other reassignments
DCOP Habiba Akyere Twumasi -Sarpong is now the Central Police Regional Commander.
The new North East Police Regional Commander is now DCOP Paul Ayittey.
DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II will now head the Tema Police Regional Command.
Meanwhile, DCOP Charles Domanban is now Oti Police Regional Commander.