Road accidents have killed more in Ghana than Covid-19, let's find a solution - Ing Osafo Adonteng

Director in Charge of Planning and Programmes at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), David Osafo Adonteng says it's about time we channel some energy to solving road crashes in Ghana.
Mr Adonteng says ever since Covid-19 surfaced, it has not claimed more lives in Ghana than road accidents but Covid has been given all the attention.
Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile, he admitted that Ghana has an issue with road accidents and it high time we channel our energies to solving the menace.
"From the time Covid came till now, accidents have killed more people than the virus. We should be given more attention to accidents like Covid, but we seem to make it look like accidents have been with us all these while so it is normal, it is not. We need to accept that we have a big problem. I think we all know the problems in Ghana. It is time to talk about the solutions and not the problems. We need to move forward".
Ghana has reached a grim milestone in terms of road traffic accidents with 771 persons dying between January and March this year alone amid the ongoing pandemic.
This chilling revelation forms part of data collated by the Motor Traffic & Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.
This essentially means more people have died due to road carnage in the period than the number of lives cumulatively claimed by the novel coronavirus since the country recorded its first two case back in March 2020.
As of the April 14, 2021, the Ghana Health Service put the mortality rate of the virus at 763.
However, latest figures from the Police paint a rather unfortunate picture as road accidents within the first quarter surpass Covid-19 casualties so far with another 4700 suffering various of injuries in the process.