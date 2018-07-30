Robert Jackson departs as US Ambassador after 3-year duty in Ghana

Ambassador Robert Jackson has officially departed his post as US Ambassador after a nearly three-year duty tour of Ghana and 37 years of service to the United States.
Robert Jackson previously served in Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Morocco among others, before coming to Ghana two years ago.
Ambassador Robert Jackson will be fondly remembered by many Ghanaians for homosexuality comments and the controversy over the Ghana-US defence agreement than for his numerous role helping improve literacy, health, and growing Ghana-America business relations.
Robert Jackson served as the U.S. Department of State’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs from 2013 to 2015. From 2010 to 2013 he was the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon.
His previous overseas assignments include Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d’Affaires, a.i., Rabat, Morocco, Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d’Affaires, a.i., Dakar, Senegal, Political/Economic Counselor, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, Political-Military Officer, Lisbon, Portugal. Chief of the Political Section, Harare, Zimbabwe, Political/Economic Officer in Bujumbura, Burundi, Consular/Economic Officer in Montreal, Canada.
On his very last day in office, Ambassador Jackson was presented with a Distinguished Honor Award by the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, for his sustained distinguished honour service and leadership in mentoring a new generation of foreign service leaders and successfully advancing U.S. interests around the world with excellence and diplomatic acumen.
The award was presented to him by USAID-Ghana Mission Director, Sharon Cromer. He was also presented with a flag of the United States by the Marine Corps.