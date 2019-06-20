Sacked Nigerian professor said nothing 'criminal' - Kweku Baako

Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako is of the view that embattled Nigerian Professor Austin Nwagbara did not say anything criminal but rather peddled falsehoods in a viral video which captured him allegedly inciting Nigerians against Ghanaians.
The Nigerian Professor was captured in a video that went viral making damming remarks about Ghana’s educational sector and alleged harsh treatment meted out to Nigerian residents in Ghana and allegedly inciting the Nigerian community to take up strategies by employing the media to destroy Ghana’s image as retaliation for the harassment suffered by Nigerians.
His comments have been widely condemned and Prof. Nwagbara was arrested on Tuesday and cautioned on “offense of Offensive Conduct Conducive to the breach of peace.”
A police statement, however, said the visiting lecturer has “been admitted to bail”.
But Kweku Baako, reacting to this, said there is "nothing incriminating" about his comments. He, however, added if it is media war the Nigerian professor wants, Ghanaians are up to it.
"He peddled a lot of falsehood; yes, but I am yet to . . . I really didn’t see the hint of criminality . . . if it’s just the media exposure to embarrass Ghana I think we are very capable to counter . . . no fears; if it is media way, I think we are very capable. Unless there is something else I have not heard bothering on criminality . . . " he indicated on Wednesday's edition of 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM.
Professor Austin Nwagbara has however been sacked by the University of Education, Winneba.
Background
Nigerian Professor Austin Nwagbara was captured in a video that went viral making damming remarks about Ghana’s educational sector and alleged harsh treatment meted out to Nigerian residents in Ghana and allegedly inciting the Nigerian community to take up strategies by employing the media to destroy Ghana’s image as retaliation for the harassment suffered by Nigerians
"We’re highly skilled and highly talented and blessed people but many at time we lack strategy, Nigerians tend to lack strategy. You can have good skills, if you don’t know how to let people know it, it is there; dies, like having a factory full of items in the warehouse. If you don’t advertise it remains in the warehouse”.
“They have harassed us a lot, I know that… What I’m saying is we need strategies. I’ll suggest something which the embassy can think about; I know they know which they can do immediately at the Nigerians community. There is bad image for Nigeria; we can take it back through the press. We can reverse it.
“We have powerful Nigerian media stations, channels broadcast all over the world, there’s active online social media, the plot in Nigeria. Let them come here and run documentaries of the experiences of Nigerians and blast it all over the world. In three days Ghana would respond,” he said in the video.
READ ALSO: