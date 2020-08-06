Sammy Gyamfi files official complaint at CID against Kennedy Agyapong

The National Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has reported Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
Mr Gyamfi filed the official complaint after he accused Mr Agyapong of allegedly threatening his life.
Kennedy Agyapong on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen show on August 4, 2020, is said to have threatened to organise thugs to physically assault Sammy Gyamfi.
Ken Agyapong issued the threat in response to Sammy Gyamfi’s claim that violence had marred the voters’ registration exercise in his constituency.
This claim angered Ken Agyapong who insisted it was not true that pockets of violence had been recorded at his constituency since the exercise began.
He then asked Gyamfi to refrain from throwing dust into the eyes of the public or he will be dealt with.
Portions of the complaint form read: “While speaking in the Twi language on the said programme, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong stated among other things that if our client does proceed with his advocacy on national issues in a particular manner, he shall in a matter of three seconds organise his thugs to beat and/or finish our client mercilessly,”
Lawyers for Sammy Gyamfi claimed they had found “credible” evidence showing that Kennedy Agyapong had “contracted some thugs to carry out” his threats on their client’s life.
Sammy Gyamfi’s lawyers said they thus “feel compelled to formally write and lodge a complaint against Mr. Kennedy Agyapong” to protect their client’s life.