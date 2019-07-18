Sandema Sec/Tech chaos: Cause of student's death still unknown - Minister

Ms Paulina Abayage who is the Upper East Regional Minister says the cause of the death of a student at the Sandema Secondary Technical School during a clash between students and the police is still unknown.
The Minister speaking on Citi FM on July 17, 2018, said the report from the hospital could not establish whether the student was killed with a gun or with another weapon.
“The doctors who are supposed to determine whether it was a stray bullet, bullet shot or weapon of any kind until they do an autopsy. There is a hole at the back of the boy, ” she said.
A misunderstanding between the School’s Cadet corps and the rest of the student body over strict compliance to retire to bed after prep led to the clash which claimed the life of one student on Wednesday.
The Sandema Secondary Technical School in the Upper East Region has been shut down for two weeks by the Builsa North District Security Committee.
An emergency District Security Committee meeting with stakeholders decided to close down the school to ascertain the extent of damage and put in place safety measures before students will be recalled on July 30, 2019.
Background
The misunderstanding between the School’s Cadet Corps and the rest of the student body occurred at about 9:08 pm on Tuesday when the Cadet accosted nine students on their way to their dormitories after prep and punished them for retiring to bed late.
Although a teacher later freed the nine students, the news about their punishment did not go down well with the rest of the student body who massed up to confront the Cadet.
At around 10:00 pm, upon hearing the presence of police at the school, the students reportedly came out in their numbers towards the school’s dining hall but police allegedly fired warning shots to spread the crowd.
This ignited a confrontation with the police leading to the death of Abdulai Jidel Nashiru, a first-year General Arts student.
