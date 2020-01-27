School activities continue at Achimota Prep.School despite gov't's takeover

Management of the Achimota Preparatory School has resolved to stay calm and continue with teaching and learning activities despite the Ghana Education Service(GES) scheduled take over.
This follows the Ghana Education Service(GES) plans to take over management of the school today.
According to authorities of the school, Achimota Preparatory School remains a private institution and management has not reached any agreement with the Ghana Education Service to turn the school into a public one.
The GES in a letter dated December 27 2010 wrote to the headteacher of the school informing him that the service will take over management of the school and that all government policies applicable to public schools will be applied to the management of the school.
Speaking to Radio Ghana, today the headteacher of the Achimota Basic School Joseph Tetteh said that the GES officials are yet to show up for the takeover adding the school authorities expects dialogue with GES for both parties to reach a middle-ground on the issue.
''At the PTA meeting, we agreed to come to school to go about our normal duties for that reason nobody should be alarmed but stay calm and work to see exactly what will happen.We are not ready for a confrontation, we believe that this issue can even be resolved. This morning I have not seen anybody coming from GES per the letter they gave us they are coming to do exactly what they are supposed to do''.
However, GES' decision has been met with stiff resistance from owners and teachers of the school as well as some parents who have vowed to ensure the forceful takeover does not happen.
Again, parents and teachers of Achimota Preparatory School have stated that GES has no right to take over the private institution in a forceful way.
Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has stated that the Achimota Preparatory School (APS) is a public school since it's situated on government's land.
The Ministry says the school was established several years ago with the sponsorship of the government of on a property belonging to the state, hence cannot be said to be a private school.