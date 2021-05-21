Sacked School Feeding boss reinstated

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has withdrawn an expulsion letter it earlier addressed to the National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme, Gertrude Quashigah.
The earlier letter that ordered her to leave office came on the back of scandals that hit the programme at some schools.
Prime News has sighted a very short letter signed by the sector Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, explaining that the earlier letter was informed by an “administrative error”.
Last week, the Ghana Education Service (GES) directed the management of some Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Ashanti Region to co-operate with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service as it investigates some issues related to the supply of food items.
Before the outcome of this investigation is known, Gender and Social Protection Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, addressed a letter to Mrs Quashigah that her appointment has been terminated.
Mrs Gertrude Quashigah was appointed the coordinator of the programme in March 2020 after taking over from Dr Kwame Adu-Nsiah.