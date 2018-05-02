School without electricity uses one computer for 800 pupils

Over eight hundred pupils of the Presbyterian Primary School in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region are sharing only one desktop computer for their various computer classes in the school.
Apart from the computer predicament, other challenge confronting the school is lack of electricity, so the school operates without electricity.
The school, situated at a town called Nkurakan, is still running the shift system, morning and afternoon, which according to the teachers, has been a challenges for the school.
Chairman of the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA), Samuel Teye-Wayoe in an interview with Prime News Ghana said “the school is facing major challenges of poor infrastructure, lack of electricity and the computer for the pupils to learn ICT”.
Mr. Teye-Wayoe said a year ago, the structure was pulled down but the MCE, Tetteh Kubualor, and the government is not making any attempts to find solutions by providing a new building for the School.
He claimed the Education Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh and the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Daffour were present when they instructed the pulled down of the old building, thinking the government will support in building the new one, but until now, the situation worse.
The PTA Chairman explained that due to this, the PTA agreed on levying each pupil an amount of GHS20 a term to raise a six (6) unit classrooms block for the school.
He said this has put pressure on the PTA to charge each pupil to help build new classrooms for learning.
Assembly Member of the Nkurakan Electoral Area, Evelyn Asiene Teiko, has therefore presented 20-bags of cement and iron rods to support PTA to build the school in better condition.