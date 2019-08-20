Second police officer murdered within 24hrs, IGP orders quick probe into death

Another police officer has been shot dead at Akyem Swedru in the Eastern region.
The police officer L/Cpl. Alhassan Asare was found lifeless in a plastic chair while on guard duty at the Dukes Petroleum Filling station at about 5:40 am Tuesday according to a police situational report.
His rifle was in between his thighs having sustained severe gunshot wounds on the head. The uniform was soaked with blood.
The reports added that three empty shells were found on the ground. This brings the number of police officers killed in the past 24 hours to two.
The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has directed specialised teams of investigators from the National Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to support the Regional Commands to investigate two cases speedily and beef up security in relation to the recent murders of the two police officers.
Last month, armed robbers attacked a police checkpoint and shot dead a female officer in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.
The female officer was among three others who were stationed at a checkpoint close to a fuel filling station
The robbers after attacking the officers also stole weapons belonging to them.
The incident happened close to the Star filling station around 10 p.m. on according to sources.
The sources said empty shells recovered from the scene of the incident show the robbers used G3 weapons in the attack.
The four robbers, according to approached the checkpoint in an ash-colored saloon car and were signaled to stop.
The robbers who were all armed, dressed in military camouflage and wearing face masks and dessert boots suddenly got down and shot at one of the female police officers killing her instantly.
The other policewoman, in her attempt to take cover, stumbled and fell and her weapon together with that of the deceased were taken by the robbers.
The third officer who had then taken cover fired at the robbers but the robbers managed to escape with the two weapons.
