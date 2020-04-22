Security officers will return to help enforce some of the new directives - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the job of the security officers will see some changes in the coming days.
There have been calls for the redeployment of security officers to ensure people put on nose mask and also practice social distancing.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah speaking at a press briefing said even though there is no lockdown currently and security officials have been withdrawn, we will see them in the coming days ensuring that the new directives will be followed duly by citizens.
"There are new directives of wearing mask, social distancing among others, in the coming days the job of the security officers will change, they will be back to help enforce some of the new directives".
The Ghana Medical Association has called for the police and military officers to be redeployed on the streets to ensure people wear nose mask and also practice social distancing.
The GMA believes that this is the only way to ensure COVID-19 does not spread now that the President has lifted the restriction of movement of persons in Accra and Kumasi.
Even though the partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi has been lifted, President Akufo-Addo has advised that everyone puts on a nose mask and observe social distancing.
The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah said they had a meeting with the regional security council and have agreed to enforce the wearing of the mask, he said residents who are seen in town without the mask will be sent back home.
Ghana's case count as of April 19, 2020, was 1,042 with 9 deaths and 99 recoveries.