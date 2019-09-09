SHS placement : Students can opt for self-placement - Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education says students who could not be placed by the Computerized School Selection and Placement System for Senior High Schools(CSSPS) can use the self-placement option on the portal.
The Computerized School Selection and Placement System for Senior High Schools could not place 25% of students for Senior High Schools who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination this year(2019).
In an interview with Radio Ghana the Press Secretary to the Education Minister, Mr Rodney Nkrumah Boateng said there is a window for qualified students to be admitted
''Not all the students were able to get any of their placement. The fundamental principle is to not impose a school on the child so we have created the option where you can go into the system to do self-placement. Self-placement means they go in and select from the list of schools that still have spaces there, go through the process and go to the school to be enrolled''.
Mr Rodney Nkrumah Boateng assured parents no student will be left out : ''Ultimately the principle is that no child will be left behind every child will be placed at one point to the other''.
He also indicated that there is no deadline for the self-placement because the Ministry does not want to exclude any child from gaining admission to Senior High School.
READ ALSO: WAEC releases 2019 BECE results, 19 candidates have theirs cancelled
However, over 27,000 BECE graduates did not qualify for SHS placement. The Ghana Education Service revealed that some Four hundred and ninety thousand (490,000) BECE graduates qualified for placement.
These students will be placed into Senior High School (SHS), Technical and Vocational Schools across the country.
About CSSPS
The Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) uses this ranking, together with their performance on the Basic Education Certification Exam (BECE), to place students in senior high schools.
READ ALSO: Here is how to check your SHS placement