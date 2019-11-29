Social media reacts to BoG's introduction of GH¢100, GH¢200 notes and GH¢2 coin

Social media users have shared their opinions on BoG's introduction of GH¢100, GH¢200 notes and GH¢2 coin.
This was announced by the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Ernest Addison at a press conference in Accra on Friday.
Explaining the rationale for the development, the governor said the face value of the cedi compared to the US dollar over the past 12 years had eroded due to sustained periods of high inflation and depreciation.
There seem to be mix reactions from several users as some think this is unnecessary, others think the BoG should have done some form of public education before this move.
