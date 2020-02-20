Social media users react to Minority's boycott of SONA 2020

Social media users have reacted to the Minority's decision to walk out of Parliament when the President delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Clad in black, one after the other, the minority members of parliament ‘angerly’ walked out of the chamber shortly after President Akufo-Addo took his seat.
Social media users who were keenly following the proceedings on television, radio and online couldn't believe their eyes.
Many have condemned the NDC's action.
Below are some comments from social media users: