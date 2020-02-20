Minority boycotts State of the Nation Address 

The Minority in Parliament has boycotted the 202O State of the Nation Address to be delivered by President Akufo-Addo today, February 20.
Minority members dressed in black walked out of the chamber after President Akufo-Addo arrived. The Minority last week threatened to boycott the State of the Nation Address over the nonpayment of MP's share of the District Assemblies Common Fund.
They gave the government 48 hours to release the MP's share of the Common Fund for the third quarter of 2019.
According to them, failure to do this will warrant a total boycott of the State of the Nation Address by the President next week Thursday.
MP for Bodi Constituency, Sampson Ahi after a Minority Caucus meeting said the action by government is deliberate.
He added that these are the funds that the MPs used to work effectively at their various constituencies.
"We have realised that the government has taken decision to deprive Members of Parliament of working effectively in our various constituencies, we are saying this because close to two months ago the government released the Common Fund to the district assemblies as we speak we don't know when they are going to release the MP's share for the fund. We see it to be a deliberate attempt on the part of government to deprive us, being election year the time that they will release the monies we will get resources to work and that is why they have taken that decision to deprive us of our resources to work, we are giving them up to Friday if we don't hear anything realistic we will consider boycotting the State of the Nation Address.....'