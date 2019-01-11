Some Ghanaians in London took loans from UK banks to invest in Menzgold- UK based radio presenter reveals

A UK based-Ghanaian radio presenter has revealed that some Ghanaians in the United Kingdom (UK) took loans from several banks in London to invest in Menzgold Ghana.
This revelation was made in an interview Joy FM had with the UK based radio presenter.
This kicks against the perception and words of many who believe that those who invested in Menzgold in Ghana are "illiterates".
He added that this issue has become so serious that many of the Ghanaians in the UK who invested in Menzgold Ghana have been left in dilemma.
He also disclosed that he nearly followed suit and invested in Menzgold but he was sceptical about the activities of the gold dealership firm.
Last year a Joy News editor Israel Laryea made a trip to the Menzgold UK office where he discovered that the company was not operating.
This revelation did not go down well with CEO of Menzgold Ghana Nana Appiah Mensah who went into war of words with Israel Laryea.
Menzgold have been unable to pay customers their locked up money ever since the BoG and SEC halted their activities.
The has generated into a national issue as the government has stated categorically that they will not use taxpayers money to pay aggrieved customers.
Customers of Menzgold have hit the streets on several occasions to demand their cash but all efforts have proved futile.
There were dealt a blow when the BoG said it will not interfere and pay them their cash because they do not regulate the activities of the firm, unlike the DKM issue.
An Accra Circuit Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Nana Appiah Mensah who is currently out of the country.
