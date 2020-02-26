Speaker's comment unfortunate - Dean of Parliamentary Press Corps

Dean of Parliamentary Press Corps, Nana Agyeman has described as unfortunate the comment of the Speaker Mike Oquaye threatening to label journalists as unwanted guests.
Speaking to Citi FM, Nana Agyeman said he thought the issue was solved yesterday after he spoke with the majority side of the House but just to hear the issue on the floor and the Speaker's directive.
Explaining further, he said they did not abandon proceedings on the floor totally because after some few minutes after their engagement they came back to the press gallery.
Nana Agyeman was not happy about the directive indicating that they normally receive a memo from the Public Affairs Director to cover courtesy calls while proceedings are ongoing.
He said they hope to find a solution to the directive at their meeting with the Public Affairs Director tomorrow.
Speaker's decision not to guard journalists
Public Affairs Director of Parliament, Kate Addo said the decision of Speaker is not to gag journalists in their work in the House.
Kate Addo said that the main issue is to find common grounds on how journalists are to operate in Parliament.
Summons
Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye has today summoned the Dean of Parliamentary Press Corps and the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament over the conduct of journalists at yesterday's sitting.
This follows a complaint from the majority leaders Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu to the effect that journalists abandoned proceedings of the house to give audience to the MP for Ellembelle Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah who had concerns about the energy sector aspect of the State of the Nation Address.
Speaking on the floor of the House the Speaker indicated that he will not hesitate to declare journalists as strangers to parliament if due coverage is not given to the proceeding of the House.
"It is forbidden if they have any doubt to abandoned the permission given them to cover proceeding in this honourable House and go outside the chamber itself and do some other work....... and I want to let the media know if that which was reported to have happened should happen anymore I will......on the fact that you are here as a guest......any, such act will make you unwelcomed guest..."