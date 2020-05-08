SSNIT Hospital announces fumigation exercise after reportedly recording 2 COVID-19 cases

The Trust Hospital has announced that it will embark on a fumigation exercise of their facility.
Reports indicate that this exercise came about because they have recorded two COVID-19 cases at their facility.
This exercise is expected to be done on May 10, 2020, and business will resume on May 11, 2020.
The reports added that about 60 of its staff have been asked to go into self-isolation.
The reports further stated that the 60 are awaiting their COVID-19 test results from Noguchi.
Two patients had been at the facility receiving treatment but fiurther test conducted on them showed that they had contracted COVID-19.