Stacy Offei Darko was lured into her death- Mother hints

Mother of former Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan(NEIP) has hinted that her daughter, Stacy Offei Darko, was lured into her untimely death.
The 37-year old lost her life at the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, Obengfo Hospital on May 21, 2018, after an alleged liposuction attempt. It was revealed that the hospital authorities, led by the director, Dr. Obeng-Andoh deposited her body at the morgue four days after her death without informing her family members.
The director and a cleaner at the hospital are currently undergoing trial and have been charged with murder and the offense of impersonating a family member.
Following Ms. Offei-Darko's demise, her mother Nana Akosua Anima initially said her daughter visited the health facility to treat malaria, but later accused the owner of Obengfo hospital of having a hand in the death.
Reading her tribute at the burial service held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, Madam Anima claimed that her daughter was lured into her untimely death.
"...It hurts me that your death is on the airwaves. I know death is a stage in life, but never did I know I was burying my daughter this time. As for all those who lured you into this untimely death...", she read.
She then went ahead to call for the head of Dr. Obeng-Andoh, urging the Health Ministry and Doctors association to ban him completely.
"I leave everything to the Almighty God. As for Obengfo, I pray that the Ministry of Health and Doctors Association would not allow such a murderer to kill more vibrant girls who could have been useful to this country."
It is yet unclear whether the mother is implying that friends or Dr. Obengfo lured her daughter to go for a cosmetic surgery at the hospital. But Social media reports have also suggested that Stacy Offei-Darko was attempting to get rid of an unwanted pregnancy.
Stacy Offei-Darko was buried today, Saturday, July 28, at the Osu Cemetery after a burial service at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.
A thanksgiving service will be held at the Tema Community 4 Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) followed by her final funeral rites at her family house on Sunday, July 29.