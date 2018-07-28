Midland Savings and Loans compensates woman with house and cash

Reports reaching Prime News Ghana indicate that the management of Midland Savings and Loans company limited has compensated 36-year old, Patience Osafo, who was assaulted by a Police officer, with a house and an undisclosed amount of money.
Lawyers of Madam Patience Osafo held discussions with the management of the institution on the compensation package suitable for her, the result of which is a brand new house and an unspecified but huge amount of cash.
Midland Savings and Loans is said to have initiated the provision of a compensation package in order to avoid a civil suit against them following the assaulted meted out to her by the Police officer, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor, who worked for the bank.
Her Lawyer Samson Lardi Anyenini revealed during Newsfile: “...To avoid a civil suit against Midlands Savings and in compensation for the punches, trauma, and embarrassment, we just closed a rather ‘generous’ deal that removes her from the kiosk to owning a brand new house and from the streets hawking toffee to a woman now with multiple bank accounts”.
Background
On Thursday, July 19, 2018, Patience Osafo, who had a savings account at Midland Savings and Loans went to the banking hall to plead to withdraw her GHS 270.00 savings after several failed attempts, but luck eluded her as her plea seemed not to have gone down well with a police officer at Midland Saving and Loans.
The police officer by name Frederick Amanor brutalized the customer because the woman allegedly challenged his authority.
In a video which went viral, the Police officer was seen ferociously hitting the helpless woman with an umbrella repeatedly, slapping her in the face and dragging her out of the banking hall.
On Thursday, July 26, Lance Corporal Amanor was remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.
Charged with assault, the police officer to the surprise of many pleaded not guilty.
He has however been asked to reappear in court on August 8, 2018.
