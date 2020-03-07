State Protocol was informed Mahama would be unavailable for 6th March Parade - Bogya Gyamfi

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer and a communicator, Bogya Gyamfi says State Protocol was made aware that former President John Mahama would not attend the 63rd independence parade.
The parade which was held at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi saw John Mahama missing.
This raised a few eyebrows as some speculated that Mahama did not turn up due to political reasons.
A Chair with the inscription John Mahama, which was close to former President John Agyekum Kufuor was empty.
Some even said Mahama chose his wife's birthday which also fell on March 6 over the state event but Bogya Gyamfi has explained why the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) missed the event.
READ ALSO: Rawlings and Mahama missing at Ghana's 63rd Independence anniversary
Mahama was expected to sit close to former President Kufuor
"The former President John Dramani Mahama indicated to the State Protocol of the independence day celebration of his unavailability to attend the event."
Also missing on the day was former President and Founder of the NDC Jerry John Rawlings, Mr Gymafi indicated that he attended a programme at Sogakope hence his absence too.
Present at the Independence parade was His Royal Majesty, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.
Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago Dr Keith Christopher Rowley was the special guest of honour.
The event saw thousands of Ghanaians troop to the Baba Yara Stadium to catch a glimpse of it.
That was the first time the Independence parade was held at Kumasi and the second time it was held outside Accra.
Last year it was held at Tamale and President Akufo-Addo has indicated that the event would be rotated across all the regions.