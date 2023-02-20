State will be fully involved in Atsu’s funeral – Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the State will offer the needed support to the family of the late Black Stars player, Christian Atsu Twasam.
The Veep made this known when he joined other dignitaries and a host of Ghanaians to welcome the mortal remains of the late Chelsea and Newcastle United star at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday evening.
“It is a very sad day that we are here to receive the remains of our brother, Christian Atsu. The earthquake that struck Turkey was devastating, and we prayed every day that passed for our brother to be found but when he was found, he was no more,” he said.
“He was much loved and we will surely miss him. It is a very painful loss, and we pray that the soul of our brother rests in the bosom of our maker,” he added.
READ ALSO: Photos: Remains of Christian Atsu arrives in Accra
The Vice President also thanked the family for their efforts and Ghanaians for their support in transporting the remains of the player back to Ghana.
“We extend our sincere condolences to the entire family for their loss and I would like to say that the State will be fully involved with the family in providing him a befitting burial,” Bawumia declared.
Christian Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023 after devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkey-Syria two weeks ago.
His lifeless body was found under the rubble.
Christian Atsu Twasam born January 10, 1992 was a Ghanaian professional footballer who primarily played as a winger, although he was also deployed as an attacking midfielder or left back.
Atsu began his career with Porto, also spending a season on loan at Rio Ave. In 2013, he was signed by Chelsea for £3.5 million, who subsequently loaned him to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth and Málaga. After spending the 2016–17 season on loan at Newcastle United, he completed a permanent transfer to the club in May 2017.
Following the end of his four-year contract he played for Al Raed in Saudi Arabia and Hatayspor in Turkey, where he died in the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake at age 31.
A full international with 65 caps from 2012 to 2019, Atsu represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. He helped the team finish as runners-up at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he also won Player of the Tournament and Goal of the Tournament.