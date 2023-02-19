Photos: Remains of Christian Atsu arrives in Accra

The remains of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu has arrived in Accra from Istanbul, Turkey.
The remains which arrived the Kotoka International Airport at 7:30pm was received by the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Government deledation led by Vice President Bawumia.
Bawumia has revealed the state will support the burial of Christian Atsu.
Christian Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023 after devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkey-Syria two weeks ago.
His lifeless body was found under the rubble.
Christian Atsu Twasam born January 10, 1992 was a Ghanaian professional footballer who primarily played as a winger, although he was also deployed as an attacking midfielder or left back.
Atsu began his career with Porto, also spending a season on loan at Rio Ave. In 2013, he was signed by Chelsea for £3.5 million, who subsequently loaned him to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth and Málaga. After spending the 2016–17 season on loan at Newcastle United, he completed a permanent transfer to the club in May 2017.
Following the end of his four-year contract he played for Al Raed in Saudi Arabia and Hatayspor in Turkey, where he died in the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake at age 31.
A full international with 65 caps from 2012 to 2019, Atsu represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. He helped the team finish as runners-up at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he also won Player of the Tournament and Goal of the Tournament.