Statue of Maj. Mahama to be unveiled today at Airport Hills roundabout

A statue of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama is expected to be unveiled today Wednesday, May 29, at the Airport Hills roundabout, exactly two years after his gruesome murder.
The government has approved that the Airport Hills roundabout near the plush Airport Hills Estate in Accra to be named after him.
The ceremony to unveil his statue will be attended by his family, the Military High Command, Dence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul as well as other state officials, according to a statement signed Monday, May 27, by Commander A. La-Nyane for Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces.
Background
Major Mahama who was with the 5th Infantry Battalion died in the line of duty at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region in 2017.
He suddenly became a national hero following the callous manner in which he was killed by the very people he had been deployed to protect.
Capt. Mahama was Commander of about 100 officers who were sent to the Denkyira Obuasi township to assist the government in the fight against illegal mining.
He was allegedly stoned to death and burnt by the youth of the area who mistook him for an armed robber.
He was promoted posthumously to the full rank of Major by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo when he attended the one-week remembrance ceremony of the late soldier.
The president reiterated to the family of the deceased soldier that government will ensure that all persons who took part in the lynching will be prosecuted.
Some 14 persons, including the Assembly Member of Denkyira Obuasi, William Baah, are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama.
